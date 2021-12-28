MEDFORD (CBS) — A car crashed into a testing tent outside a Medford Urgent Care center on Tuesday morning.
Medford firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene at the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
The only injuries reported were to the driver, who was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Engine 1, Ladder 1, and C2 responded this morning along with Armstrong Ambulance and Stephens Towing to Urgent Care at the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital for a car into the building. The cause of the incident is unknown, and the driver was transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/5RbXbS5sBX
— Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) December 28, 2021
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.