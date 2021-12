It Certainly Seems Like There Is No Hope For Celtics After Another Embarrassing LossJust when you think it can't get any worse for the Boston Celtics...

Harvard Temporarily Closes Sporting Events To General PublicHarvard University announced Tuesday it is now limiting spectators at sporting events through Jan. 23.

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year's Resolution Following A LossTom Brady applauded the bravery of the reporter who asked Bill Belichick for his New Year's resolution following Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Mac Jones Appreciates David Andrews, Patriots Offensive Line Having His BackWhile no one really understands the taunting call that David Andrews received on Sunday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones certainly values having a center who is willing to stick up for him.

Short-Handed T-Wolves Beat Short-Handed Celtics 108-103Jayson Tatum missed his first game this year after he was added to the league’s health and safety protocols list on Monday.