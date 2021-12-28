CBSN BostonWatch Now
MEDFORD (CBS) — A car crashed into a testing tent outside a Medford Urgent Care center on Tuesday morning.

Medford firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene at the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

The only injuries reported were to the driver, who was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 

 

