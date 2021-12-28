MEDFORD (CBS) — A car crashed into a COVID-19 testing tent outside a Medford Urgent Care center on Tuesday morning.
The driver hit a cement block and sign at the entrance of the tent at the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital around 8:15 a.m.
The testing tent was closed for about an hour-and-a-half for the cleanup, but in-car testing continued.
The driver was taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
Engine 1, Ladder 1, and C2 responded this morning along with Armstrong Ambulance and Stephens Towing to Urgent Care at the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital for a car into the building. The cause of the incident is unknown, and the driver was transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/5RbXbS5sBX
— Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) December 28, 2021
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.