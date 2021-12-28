CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Medford News

MEDFORD (CBS) — A car crashed into a COVID-19 testing tent outside a Medford Urgent Care center on Tuesday morning.

The driver hit a cement block and sign at the entrance of the tent at the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital around 8:15 a.m.

The testing tent was closed for about an hour-and-a-half for the cleanup, but in-car testing continued.

The driver was taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

