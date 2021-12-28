BOSTON (CBS) – Former Massachusetts state senator Ben Downing has ended his campaign for governor.
Downing, a Democrat and Pittsfield native, jumped into the race back in February. He announced he’s dropping out Tuesday.
“Over the last 10 months, friends and neighbors, old and new, have opened their homes and hearts to my campaign,” Downing said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we simply do not have the financial resources to continue. While it’s painful to admit, that reality has brought this chapter to a close.”
Earlier this month, Governor Charlie Baker announced he will not run for a third term.
Two other Democrats, state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen, remain in the race.
Former state representative Geoff Diehl, who served as co-chair for former President Donald Trump’s Massachusetts 2016 presidential campaign, announced over the summer he’d be running for the Republican nomination.