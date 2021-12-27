WEYMOUTH (CBS) — The State Appeals Court is throwing out yet another attempt to close or halt the natural gas compressor station in Weymouth.
The court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the group known as the "Fore River Residents Against The Compressor StationGroup."
The court ruled that the citizens group did not have a right to a hearing or a review of state approval for the project.
The $100 million compressor was built to pump natural gas through Weymouth into Maine and Canada. It officially went online in January after neighbors spent years protesting the project citing health and safety risks.
Despite several unplanned releases of natural gas over the last year and a half, the facility, which is run by Enbridge, stands by its safety standards.