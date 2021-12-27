MOUNT VERNON, Maine (AP) — A UPS driver alerted firefighters to smoke coming from a home and waited for help to arrive before resuming his deliveries.
Nathan Allen, 40, of Augusta, noticed smoke coming from a garage when he was dropping off a package last week.READ MORE: More Flights Canceled In Boston, Around The Country As Omicron Causes Airline Staffing Shortages
He called 911 and waited for local fire crews to arrive before he continued on with his delivery route, the Kennebec Journal reported. Allen said he later learned that a plastic teacup had fallen onto a cooktop.READ MORE: Edward O. Wilson, Pioneering Harvard Biologist Known As 'Ant Man,' Dead At 92
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Jason Beckler said delivery drivers have become the eyes and ears for his department.
He said one of them recently reported a downed power line. “They are quite helpful,” he said.MORE NEWS: 300 Massachusetts National Guard Members Start Training For Non-Clinical Healthcare Jobs
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)