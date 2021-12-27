HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two people from Manchester, New Hampshire were among the three killed during a car crash in New Jersey on Sunday. New Jersey State Police said a Honda crashed into tolls and went up in flames.
Two children from Atlantic City, New Jersey were in the back of the car. A teenager was also killed and a 12-year-old girl was left with moderate injuries, police said.
The victims were identified as 31-year-old Reachthon Khiev, 27-year-old Reachsieh Khiev, and 14-year-old Keotepie Khiev.
The crash happened at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Express around 9 p.m. The eastbound side of the highway was closed for about seven hours as a result of the crash.
A toll attendant was also hurt.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.