BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 12,983 new confirmed COVID cases after no reports over the weekend. The state also reported 25 deaths from data on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 993,038. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,625.
There were 110,502 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up to 9.49%.
There are 1,636 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 378 patients currently in intensive care.