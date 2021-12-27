BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is approaching one million coronavirus cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. On Friday, there was a total of 980,055 confirmed cases in the state.
With the Omicron variant, Massachusetts has seen a surge in cases recently. Friday marked the third consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state. It is also the first time the state has reported more than 10,000 cases for a single day.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests is 8.32%.
Three hundred Massachusetts National Guard members began training on Monday to help take some of the burden off health care workers.