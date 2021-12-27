VASSALBORO, Maine (CBS) — An elderly Maine man with Alzheimer’s is recovering after he got caught outside during a winter storm last week. Eighty-two-year-old Bernard Perry wandered from his Vassalboro home sometime in the middle of the night on Wednesday when temperatures with in the teens.

“Time was of the essence,” said Maine State Police Trooper Tyler Harrington. He responded to the call around 5 a.m.

A plow driver had spotted Perry on a nearby road. He said Perry smiled and waved so he thought he was OK.

“Mr. Perry’s a waver. He’s a great guy. He’s always smiling and waving,” said neighbor Amanda Kimball.

Harrington asked the driver where he last saw Perry.

“He pointed a general direction where he had last seen a gentleman walking. It was still dark. I shined my light off the roadway, and there Mr. Perry was,” said Harrington. “My main concern was the roads were so icy, I don’t want to slip. I don’t want to slip with him in my arms.”

Kimball said the video reminded her of a superhero.

“We’re really blessed that we have people like that around,” Kimball said. “It was pretty amazing to see him, like Superman, pick him right up and bring him into his car.”

People on social media are calling Harrington a hero.

One person wrote, “This is my grandfather, I can’t thank you enough for saving him.”

Harrington said, “At the end of the day, it’s not about me.”

“This disease is so dangerous, especially in Maine in the wintertime. We don’t have a lot of time when people wander from their homes.”

Perry’s family said they’re looking into a GPS tracker for him.