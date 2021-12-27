Patriots Still In A Really Good Spot When It Comes To Clinching A Playoff BerthIt has not been pretty for the Patriots over the last two weeks. But they just need to win over the final two weeks of the regular season to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night's Game Vs. TimberwolvesJust when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head.

Sean McDermott Says Bill Belichick Makes Him A Better Coach: 'He's The Standard'Sean McDermott was singing a much different tune about Bill Belichick following Buffalo's win over the Patriots in New England on Sunday.

After Dropping Two Straight, Bill Belichick Hopes To See Patriots Play Best Football In JanuaryThe Patriots are not playing good football at the moment. Bill Belichick hopes that changes when the calendar flips from December to January.

Harvard's Road Game Against Kansas Canceled Due To COVID-19The Harvard men's basketball program was set to pay a visit to the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. But that game has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program,