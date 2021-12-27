CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – An iconic Harvard Square flower shop is permanently closing its doors after 104 years in business, citing in part challenges caused by the “daunting” COVID pandemic.
Brattle Square Florist will close on January 31, owner Randy Ricker announced on Monday. Ricker said challenges on the business front that “continue to mount” led to the decision to close.
“Prices for plants, flowers and hard goods have risen dramatically and we are struggling to maintain our margins. Availability of product has never been more challenging,” Ricker said in a statement. “We are not able to attract and retain staff who are critical to our operation. While the store is a magical place to visit, the conditions of our space are also deteriorating. The prospect of continuing operations during an ongoing and unpredictable pandemic is daunting.”
Ricker bought the business nine years ago. Ricker said he does not believe the store would be able to meet Valentine’s Day demands, which prompted the decision to wind down by the end of January.
Brattle Square Florist has been in business for over 100 years. Ricker said it is possible a reconstituted Brattle Square Florist could open in the future, but said there are no plans at the current time.
“This is such sad news for Harvard Square, for their customers and for everyone who had the pleasure of passing by 31 Brattle Street,” Denise Jillson, executive director of the Harvard Square Business Association said.