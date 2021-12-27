CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Harvard, Harvard Basketball, Harvard Crimson, NCAA, ncaa covid-19, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Harvard men’s basketball program was set to pay a visit to the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. But that game has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program.

“The Ivy League continues to keep the safety of its student-athletes, staff and greater campus communities at the forefront of its decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harvard stated in its release announcing the cancelation. “Campus policies across the league require student-athletes to be fully vaccinated.”

The game will not be rescheduled this season, and Kansas is currently looking for an opponent to fill the void.

Harvard is currently 8-4 on the season, sitting in third place in the Ivy League.

CBSBoston.com Staff