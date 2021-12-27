After Dropping Two Straight, Bill Belichick Hopes To See Patriots Play Best Football In JanuaryThe Patriots are not playing good football at the moment. Bill Belichick hopes that changes when the calendar flips from December to January.

Harvard's Road Game Against Kansas Canceled Due To COVID-19The Harvard men's basketball program was set to pay a visit to the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. But that game has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program,

Bruins-Senators Dec. 29 Game Latest To Be Postponed Due To COVIDThe National Hockey League announced Sunday night that three games will be postponed for COVID reasons.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Loss To BillsIt was an ugly afternoon for the Patriots, who couldn't stop the Bills' offense and who came up short on offense. As such, the Four Ups, Four Downs may skew heavily toward the Downs this week.

Here's Patriots' Playoff Picture After Losing To Bills, Falling Out Of First Place In AFC EastAfter their Monday night win in Buffalo in Week 13, the sky was the limit for the New England Patriots. Just a few short weeks later, the picture is a bit less rosy.