HAVERHILL (CBS) — An 83-year-old man died after his truck collided with an Amtrak Downeaster train in Haverhill Monday afternoon. It happened near Rosemont Street, where a truck was seen rolled onto its hood on the side of the track.
The Essex County District Attorney’s office said the pickup truck got onto the tracks after it went through a gate on Rosemont Street.
Amtrak said neither the crew on Train 683 or the 80 passengers on board were hurt.
The train was headed from Boston to Brunswick, Maine when the collision occurred at 12:47 p.m.
Amtrak and local police are still investigating the crash, but say foul play is not suspected.
As of Monday night, the name of the man who died in the crash has not been released by police.