By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — For the majority of the first half on Sunday, referee Shawn Smith and his crew weren’t a factor at all. Once the game got inside the two-minute warning of the first half, Smith’s crew took center stage.

First, Efe Obada committed a blatant roughing the passer penalty, making full-speed, helmet-to-helmet contact with Mac Jones on a third-down incompletion with 1:29 left in the half. That penalty gave New England 15 free yards and a a fresh set of downs when they would have otherwise been punting.

On the very next play, Jones took off running up the left sideline for a gain of 7 yards. After stepping out of bounds, he was taken to the ground by Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes. Hughes didn’t hit Jones, per se, but he grabbed at Jones (seemingly in an effort to hold him up) and ended up hauling him down to the turf in a dangerous position.

This was originally flagged for unnecessary roughness on Jerry Hughes but the flag was picked up pic.twitter.com/RSUtYWMj1m — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 26, 2021

As such, a flag flew for a late hit out of bounds. The officials then huddled, though, and decided not to call a penalty on Hughes.

That decision was a bit perplexing to all who saw the official throw the flag for the violation. It also didn’t sit well with Patriots right tackle Trent Brown, who apparently gave an official such an earful to the Buffalo defensive line that it warranted a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalty was called by an official standing between the two teams.

#Patriots, down two scores, are losing their their headpic.twitter.com/whti5M7ohF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2021

Instead of the Patriots having a first-and-10 at the Buffalo 38-yard line, they had a second-and-18 at their own 32-yard line.

The Patriots ended up punting, and the Bills ran out the clock on the first half, taking their 17-7 lead into halftime.