Kyle Dugger Fined; Michael Pittman, T.Y. Hilton Not Fined For Physical Altercation In Patriots-Colts GameAfter Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman were ejected from last weekend's game in Indianapolis, a mic'd up Frank Reich insisted to the official that Pittman didn't do anything wrong. The NFL apparently agreed.

Patriots Running Back Damien Harris 'Good To Go' Against BillsThe Patriots will be shorthanded at running back Sunday, but one key piece of the backfield will be out there as New England hosts the Bills in a critical AFC East showdown.

What To Watch For In Week 16's Patriots-Bills RematchWhen the Patriots and the Bills got together a few weeks ago in Buffalo, it was one of the most unique and unforgettable football games of the season. Now they'll meet again at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, with the AFC East on the line.

Kendrick Bourne Activated From Patriots COVID List, Calls It 'The Best Christmas News Ever'Patriots fans and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne received a nice gift ahead of Sunday's high-stakes matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Bucks Rally To Beat Celtics 117-113 In Antetokounmpo's ReturnBoston had just eight players available in the loss.