BOSTON (CBS) — After Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman were ejected from last weekend’s game in Indianapolis, a mic’d up Frank Reich insisted to the official that Pittman didn’t do anything wrong. The NFL apparently agreed.

Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Dugger was fined $10,520 for the physical altercation with Pittman. Though Pittman was also kicked out of the game, he did not receive a fine from the NFL.

Additionally, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton — who made contact with an official — was not fined either, per Schefter. Bill Belichick wondered publicly why Hilton wasn’t ejected for that clear-cut contact, but the NFL seemed to have no issue with it that night or in terms of fining the player.

Dugger spoke to the media this week and reflected on the altercation, saying he needs to slow down his thinking in such a situation.

“It’s really hard when the situation happened the way it happened, with the pushing,” Dugger said. “But I just have to be smarter, because it resulted in me getting kicked out of the game. I can’t help the team from the locker room, so I just have to be smarter, learn from it and try to slow down in a situation like that.”

When Belichick was asked about the ejections this week, he said he understood them — but he didn’t understand why the league didn’t punish Hilton.

“Bottom line is both players got ejected. I would say I understand that. Whether I agree with that or not, that’s a whole other discussion,” Belichick said. “I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official. Intentionally or unintentionally, that has no bearing on the play. Those plays are reviewable and are reviewed, so I don’t understand that one. You’d have to talk to the officials about that. They were the ones that made the call.”