Here's Patriots' Playoff Picture After Losing To Bills, Falling Out Of First Place In AFC EastAfter their Monday night win in Buffalo in Week 13, the sky was the limit for the New England Patriots. Just a few short weeks later, the picture is a bit less rosy.

Embarrassing Day For Patriots' Defense Gives Control Of AFC East Back To BillsLife moves quickly in the NFL. And feelings of embarrassment can shift from one team to another in a hurry.

Referee Explains Non-Call For Late Hit On Mac Jones, Taunting Penalty On David AndrewsFor the majority of the first half on Sunday, referee Shawn Smith and his crew weren't a factor at all. Once the game got inside the two-minute warning of the first half, Smith's crew took center stage.

Bill Belichick Faces Borderline Unbelievable Question After Patriots Lose To BillsA couple of minutes into Bill Belichick's postgame press conference, a question came from so far out of left field that it was almost unbelievable.

POLL: Will The Patriots Win Their Last Two Games?The Patriots struggled against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they're in a tough spot in the standings as a result.