Embarrassing Day For Patriots' Defense Gives Control Of AFC East Back To BillsLife moves quickly in the NFL. And feelings of embarrassment can shift from one team to another in a hurry.

Bill Belichick Faces Borderline Unbelievable Question After Patriots Lose To BillsA couple of minutes into Bill Belichick's postgame press conference, a question came from so far out of left field that it was almost unbelievable.

POLL: Will The Patriots Win Their Last Two Games?The Patriots struggled against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they're in a tough spot in the standings as a result.

Patriots Can't Stop Bills' Offense, Relinquish Control Of AFC East In 33-21 Home LossThe Buffalo Bills now have inside position on repeating as AFC East champions.

Officials Pick Up Flag After Late Hit On Mac Jones, Then Call Penalty On Trent Brown Amid Crazy First Half Ending In Bills-PatriotsFor the majority of the first half on Sunday, referee Shawn Smith and his crew weren't a factor at all. Once the game got inside the two-minute warning of the first half, Smith's crew took center stage.