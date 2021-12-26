Tom Brady Not Wearing Captain Patch For Buccaneers' Game Vs. PanthersTom Brady took the field for the Bucs' game against the Panthers without the patch on his shoulder that signifies his captaincy with the team.

Report: Cole Beasley Fined Roughly $100,000 For Multiple COVID Protocol ViolationsOn Sunday, by way of a selective leak, the NFL punched back at Cole Beasley.

'Fenway Bowl' Canceled Due To COVID Cases In Virginia Football TeamThe Wasabi Fenway Bowl has been canceled due to a COVID spike within the University of Virginia football team.

Boston College Football COVID Issues Force Cancellation Of Military BowlCOVID issues within the Boston College football team forced the cancellation of the Military Bowl against East Carolina.

Kyle Dugger Fined; Michael Pittman, T.Y. Hilton Not Fined For Physical Altercation In Patriots-Colts GameAfter Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman were ejected from last weekend's game in Indianapolis, a mic'd up Frank Reich insisted to the official that Pittman didn't do anything wrong. The NFL apparently agreed.