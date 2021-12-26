BOSTON (CBS) – COVID issues within the Boston College football team forced the cancellation of the Military Bowl against East Carolina.
The bowl game was scheduled to be played Monday in Annapolis, Md., but Boston College had more than 40 players unavailable for the game.
“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team,” BC athletics director William Campbell said in a statement. “We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority. Steve Beck and his Military Bowl staff put on a great week for our team and we are thankful for everything they did to make us feel at home during our stay in Washington, D.C.”
The Eagles finish the season with a 6-6 record.
“This is not the way we wanted to see this season come to an end,” head coach Jeff Hafley said in a statement. “We just do not have enough players to safely play a game. My heart goes out to our seniors who will not have one final opportunity to wear a BC jersey and I can’t thank them enough for all the contributions they made to our program.”
Fans who bought tickets to the game will receive a refund within 5-7 business days.