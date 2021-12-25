BOSTON (CBS) — On Christmas, there was plenty of holiday cheer at St. Francis House in Boston.
About 350 people in need came to enjoy the annual Christmas dinner at the state’s largest day shelter.
“In a sense, it means the world to me. One, because I’m not able to be with my family on a day like today,” said Arthur Moody.
A team of volunteers served restaurant-style meals, which included baked stuffed chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, and apple pie.
“Our message is what we hope for them is that they’ll have hope and that they’ll experience a message of love, affection, that people are truly happy that they showed up at St. Francis House. So in any little way we can convey that message,” said St. Francis House President and CEO Karen LaFrazia.
For the past 36 years, St. Francis House has helped adults experiencing homelessness and poverty with basic needs for food, clothing, and shelter.