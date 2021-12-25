Kendrick Bourne Activated From Patriots COVID List, Calls It 'The Best Christmas News Ever'Patriots fans and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne received a nice gift ahead of Sunday's high-stakes matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Bucks Rally To Beat Celtics 117-113 In Antetokounmpo's ReturnBoston had just eight players available in the loss.

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One DayAnother Bruins game has been postponed.

Patriots Place Rhamondre Stevenson On Reserve/COVID ListThe Patriots will not have Rhamondre Stevenson or Nelson Agholor for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots Players Will Get Some Extra Time On Christmas Morning; 'Santa Mac' Visits Offensive LinemenThe Patriots have a big game against the Bills coming up the day after Christmas, one that will leave the team juggling time with their family and getting ready for Sunday's contest. But Bill Belichick is making sure that all of his players get amply time to spend with their families on Christmas morning.