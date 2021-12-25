FOXBORO (CBS) — New England Patriots fans and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne may have received a nice gift ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Bourne, who has been on the team’s COVID-19 list since Monday, tweeted that he “Juss got the best Christmas news ever,” along with a string of emojis.
Juss got the best Christmas news ever 😁🩸💧📈📈
— Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) December 25, 2021
While Bourne didn’t specify what exactly the good news was, fans are hoping it means the 26-year-old will be ready to go for Sunday’s game that will determine control of the AFC East.
Bourne said on Instagram Monday night that he didn’t have any symptoms. The NFL recently updated its COVID rules to allow vaccinated players to return to the field faster after landing on the list.
Bourne is in his first season with the Patriots. He’s caught 45 passes for 667 yards with five touchdowns in 14 games this season.
On Friday, the Patriots placed running back Rhamondre Stevenson on the COVID list. Quarterback Mac Jones will also be without wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who has been ruled out with a concussion.
