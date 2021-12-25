FOXBORO (CBS) — New England Patriots fans and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne received a nice gift ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
The team announced Saturday that Bourne has been activated from the team’s COVID-19 list. He had been originally placed on the list on Monday.
Bourne hinted earlier in the day about this news, tweeting, “Juss got the best Christmas news ever,” along with a string of emojis.
Juss got the best Christmas news ever 😁🩸💧📈📈
— Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) December 25, 2021
Bourne said on Instagram Monday night that he didn’t have any symptoms. The NFL recently updated its COVID rules to allow vaccinated players to return to the field faster after landing on the list.
Bourne is in his first season with the Patriots. He’s caught 45 passes for 667 yards with five touchdowns in 14 games this season.
The team also activated linebacker Josh Uche off the IR.
On Friday, the Patriots placed running back Rhamondre Stevenson on the COVID list. Quarterback Mac Jones will also be without wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who has been ruled out with a concussion.
