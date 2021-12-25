BOSTON (CBS) — Several parts of New England had to deal with ice on Christmas Day
Here are the latest ice totals in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Massachusetts
Worcester Airport 0.28 inches
Fitchburg AP 0.16″
Lawrence AP 0.16″
Westfield-Barnes AP 0.15″
Bedford AP 0.15″
Beverly AP 0.09″
Orange AP 0.08″
Norwood AP 0.02″
Connecticut
Bradley AP 0.22″
Hartford-Brainard AP 0.19″
Willimantic AP 0.09″