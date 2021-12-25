CBSN BostonWatch Now
ABINGTON (CBS) — A fire in Abington caused heavy damage and displaced two people on Christmas.

Firefighters put out the fire on Arch Street early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.

The Abington Fire department says the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

 

