ABINGTON (CBS) — A fire in Abington caused heavy damage and displaced two people on Christmas.
Firefighters put out the fire on Arch Street early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Fire was deemed to be accidental. pic.twitter.com/1HoBsDY7oP
The Abington Fire department says the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.