WESTBORO (CBS) – Holiday travelers are being urged to use caution after snow and ice caused multiple crashes Friday morning.
Westboro and Hopkinton Firefighters responded to a serious crash on I-495. The driver, who was trapped, was taken to the hospital.
Also in Westboro, a car flipped over onto its side on Route 9. No injuries were reported.
“We want you to safely get to your destinations!” the Westboro Fire Department tweeted. “Take it slow!”
State Police said multiple vehicles crashed on Route 495 north between Route 109 and I-90. Hopkinton and Milford firefighters responded to a rollover crash near the West Main Street exit.
MassDOT said there is a speed restriction in place on the Mass. Pike from the New York border to I-495 in Westboro.
In Newton, firefighters responded to several crashes on the Mass. Pike near the Route 128 exit.
Use left lanes, it is icey on the bridge. 12/24 0942 hrs pic.twitter.com/STMUYvJB8w
— Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) December 24, 2021
Freezing rain is expected to impact travel on Christmas Day in Massachusetts.