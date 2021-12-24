BOSTON (CBS) — A Dorchester man was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Friday on kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly trying to kidnap a child outside a Roxbury school.
58-year-old Charles Marriro is now being held without bail, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Prosecutors say Marriro grabbed a child playing basketball with two friends at David A. Ellis Elementary School on Dec. 15. It happened at about 2:40 p.m.
The suspect attempted to pull one of the children away by grabbing their arm, but the child ran away. Marriro was then arrested the next day.
“These young students handled this frightening situation perfectly. They ran away and immediately notified a supervising adult,’’ said DA Rollins. “Children should expect to be safe and protected at school. This is one of a parent’s worst fears. We will hold this individual accountable.”
A judge ordered him held without bail until a dangerousness hearing next Wednesday.