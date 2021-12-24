BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s Pine Street Inn served up holiday lunches for those in need on Friday. Volunteers prepared nearly 1,000 meals for the community for Christmas Eve.
The shelter did take some extra precautions because of the pandemic.
Masks were required, and worked had to remain socially distanced while serving the food.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley stopped by Friday as well to greet guests outside.
"At Bethlehem, there was no room in the Inn. At the Pine Street Inn, there is always room for our brothers and sisters. And so, we're very grateful for your presence here today to help get the message out that all of us need to work hard to help homelessness in our community and our world."
On the Christmas Eve menu was lasagna, caesar salad, and pie.