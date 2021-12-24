CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus, Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The State Police Association of Massachusetts says its first union member has been let go for not complying with Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate for employees.

The union did not released the name of the officer, but said he was a state trooper for three years. He is also a Marine Corps veteran and third generation law enforcement officer, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts in a Facebook post on Friday.

They also said he taught religious education for five years and was a Eucharistic minister. He had also never been disciplined before the mandate.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas and the terminations began,” the union wrote. “Unfortunately this is just the first of many. During a time of critically short staffing and in a world where we strive to have a well rounded, educated and wholesome Trooper, this is a loss for all of us.”
WBZ-TV reached out to the Massachusetts State Police, but they did not have any comment.
The mandate from Baker stated that 44,000 executive department employees must show proof of vaccination by October 17 or risk losing their jobs.
“We will continue to look at all legal options and work with our members to ensure their rights are protected,” The State Police Association of Massachusetts said.

Baker has continually argued that vaccination is the best tool for keeping employees and their families safe. According to his mandate, employees do not have the option to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing instead of getting vaccinated.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts has tried to block the mandate in court, but were unsuccessful.

