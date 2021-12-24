BOSTON (CBS) — The State Police Association of Massachusetts says its first union member has been let go for not complying with Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate for employees.
The union did not released the name of the officer, but said he was a state trooper for three years. He is also a Marine Corps veteran and third generation law enforcement officer, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts in a Facebook post on Friday.
They also said he taught religious education for five years and was a Eucharistic minister. He had also never been disciplined before the mandate.
Baker has continually argued that vaccination is the best tool for keeping employees and their families safe. According to his mandate, employees do not have the option to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing instead of getting vaccinated.
The State Police Association of Massachusetts has tried to block the mandate in court, but were unsuccessful.