FOXBORO (CBS) — J.C. Jackson has been one of the NFL’s top corners for the last few years. On Wednesday, he was named a Pro Bowler for the first time.

Jackson, just 26, already has a resume chock full of accomplishments. He has a Super Bowl ring to go with his Pro Bowl nod, and in a few months, he’ll likely sign his name to a big money contract.

None of this is stopping him from having some extremely high aspirations for the rest of his career. Jackson’s rise from being an undrafted free agent to becoming New England’s top corner — and one of the best corners in the league — have him thirsty for much, much more.

“It means a lot to me and everything that I’ve dedicated and all the hard work I’ve put in,” Jackson told reporters on Thursday. “I’m looking forward to the Pro Bowl and to making many more Pro Bowls.

“That’s always been my goal since I entered the NFL,” Jackson added. “I want to meet all the goals. I want to be a Hall of Famer, Pro Bowl, All-Pro. That’s what you play for; You play to be the best, you play to compete.”

If we didn’t know that the J.C. stands for Jerald Christopher, one may guess that it stands for “Just Compete.” That’s what Jackson does whenever he’s on the field, and it has led to some frustrating days for opposing quarterbacks and their top receivers.

“I’m a lockdown corner. I like to be on the island. That’s what I get paid to do,” Jackson said confidently. “I’m trying to create my own island. I haven’t come up with a name yet, but it’s coming real soon.”

Sounds like a fun little exercise for Patriots fans. (Lockdown Island has a nice ring to it.) Jackson already has a pretty cool nickname, sporting “MR_INT” as his social media handles.

New Englanders have enjoyed some stellar corner play for decades, going back to the days of Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Darrelle Revis (who also had his own island), Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore. Jackson has since taken the reins from Gilmore, with seven interceptions this season and 24 for his career.

Now he has his first Pro Bowl nod, and soon enough, he’ll have a cool name for the “island” that he puts receivers on every weekend.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1pm, and after the game switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!