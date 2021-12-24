BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks just got a whole lot tougher. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocol and will likely suit up for Milwaukee when Boston visits the defending champs on Saturday afternoon.
Antetokounmpo will hit the court on Friday and a decision if he'll play against the Celtics will be made on Saturday, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. Chances are, the two-time MVP will not be missing a national TV showdown with the Celtics on the NBA's big day.
Giannis missed five games while in protocol and hasn't played since Dec. 13, when the Celtics handed the Bucks a 117-103 loss in Boston. He had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks that game. He missed a Nov. 12 meeting between the two teams in Boston, which the Celtics won 122-113 in overtime.
For the season, The Greek Freak is averaging 27 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, with Milwaukee sitting at 21-13 for the season.
While the Bucks appear to be getting their star player back for Saturday’s tilt, the Celtics are still dealing with a lot of COVID-19 issues up and down their roster. Eight players are currently in protocol, which prompted Boston to sign several players to 10-day contracts, including veteran big man Al Farouq-Aminu and G League center Norvel Pelle on Friday. It doesn’t look as though Boston will have Al Horford or Grant Williams back in time to guard Giannis on Saturday, as both remain in protocol.