BOSTON (CBS) — Two more Bills players have landed on the Reserve/COVID list ahead of this weekend’s rematch against the Patriots. Buffalo will be without wide receiver Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford when they battle for the lead in the AFC East on Sunday.

Both players are unvaccinated, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Josh Allen will now be missing two of his top four receivers, with Cole Beasley landing on the COVID list earlier this week. Davis had two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against New England, and is coming off a two-touchdown game in last weekend’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

With Beasley and Davis out, Allen will have to lean heavily on Stefon Diggs in the receiving corps, with Emmanuel Sanders potentially returning and Isaiah McKenzie also part of the mix. But New England will be able to give Diggs a lot of attention on Sunday, as they look to shut down Buffalo’s offense.

The Patriots may also be down a few receivers on Sunday, with Nelson Agholor dealing with a concussion and Kendrick Bourne on the COVID list. New England currently owns a one-game lead over Buffalo in the AFC East, and the winner of Sunday’s game will be in the driver’s seat to claim the division.

