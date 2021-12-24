HOPKINTON (CBS) — A 24-year-old from Framingham was killed in a crash on Route 495 South in Hopkinton on Christmas Eve, Massachusetts State Police said.
The single-vehicle crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. The driver's 2004 Ford F250 left the road and hit a bridge abutment at the Fruit Street overpass, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
It's not yet clear what caused the crash. State Police said Friday morning that they had responded to multiple crashes in the area due to snow and ice on the roads.
The right lane of the highway was closed Friday morning while the crash was cleaned up and investigated.
Police have not released any other information about the crash and are still investigating.