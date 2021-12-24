Bills Place WR Gabriel Davis, OL Cody Ford On Reserve/COVID List Ahead Of Sunday's Game Vs. PatriotsTwo more Bills players have landed on the Reserve/COVID list ahead of this weekend's rematch against the Patriots.

What To Watch For In Week 16's Patriots-Bills RematchWhen the Patriots and the Bills got together a few weeks ago in Buffalo, it was one of the most unique and unforgettable football games of the season. Now they'll meet again at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, with the AFC East on the line.

J.C. Jackson Calls Himself A 'Lockdown Corner' And Wants Help Naming His IslandJ.C. Jackson has been named a Pro Bowler or the first time in his career, and he has some lofty expectations to fulfill the rest of the way.

Patriots-Bills Week 16 PredictionsWhoa baby is this a big one. Patriots-Bills, Sunday at Gillette, for the driver's seat in the AFC East.

Patriots Injury Report: Stevenson, Agholor Miss Second Straight Day On ThursdayWhile it looks like Damien Harris will be back in the New England backfield this weekend against the Buffalo Bill, the Patriots may be without the other half of their running back duo.