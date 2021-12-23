McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won't Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter OlympicsCharlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league.

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From BruinsAnother member of the Bruins' infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade.

Hurley's Picks: Bruce Arians, Antonio Brown, And The Reality Of Elastic Principles In Pursuit Of A Super BowlThe phrase "bend but don't break" has long been used to describe NFL defenses. But it also applies to any team's ethos when wins and losses are at stake.

Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety ProtocolThe Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols, with Enes Freedom entering protocol on Thursday.

Brad Knighton Returning To Revolution For 12th Season -- The Most In Club HistoryBrad Knighton isn't going anywhere. The goalkeeper and the Revolution have agreed to a one-year contract.