BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade.
Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver.
“I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.”
The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He's played in eight games this season, recording zero points.
Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round in 2015. Jakub Zboril was the first, taken at 13th overall, followed by Jake DeBrusk. While DeBrusk has by far found the most NHL success of the trio, he asked for a trade away from the Bruins last month as well. The team acknowledged that trade request but hasn’t moved DeBrusk since the request was made.
"I feel like my game has gotten to that level where I'm ready to play and I'm ready to make an impact," Senyshyn told Divver. "With the way the Bruins organization has been going, it just doesn't seem like I'm in the mix."
Senyshyn has played in 21 AHL games this year, posting 8-5-13 totals. In his AHL career, he’s scored 48 goals with 44 assists in 213 games for Providence.