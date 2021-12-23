RANDOLPH (CBS) – What will school look like when students return from holiday gatherings? “It worries us because the cases going up in school. We don’t know what to expect,” said Ama Okey-Igwe, a mom who lives in Randolph.

Classes were canceled there on the last day before vacation because COVID cases more than doubled over the week. At Lyons Elementary alone, they jumped more than 10 times. “When everyone gathers that’s what happens, so I mean do the best you can and get vaccinated and if you don’t then wear your mask,” said Kim Baker, who lives in Randolph.

On Thursday, the state reported 10,120 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week.

Some districts that have passed out free test kits, now want students to save one for the new year. “We are hoping…” said Revere School Superintendent Dianne Kell, “…when we reopen.”

Boston Public Schools too. Boston Latin reported 36 new cases this past week. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius sent a letter to all Boston school families. “We ask that your student takes one test 24 hours before returning to school January 4th, 2022.”

“I’m glad that they’re giving away tests when they’re hard to find,” said Sandra Powell, who lives in Randolph. “I’m glad that they’re doing that because people should just get tested.”

In case parents wonder if their children might go back to remote learning, The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says it’s sticking with the position it made clear months ago, that remote learning would not count towards structured learning time for the 2021-22 school year.