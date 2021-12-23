BOSTON (CBS) – A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping outside a Roxbury school during recess last week.
Police said 58-year-old Charles Marriro of Dorchester attempted to grab a child playing basketball with two friends at the David A. Ellis Elementary School. It happened last Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m.
“While grabbing the child, the suspect stated that he wanted them to come play basketball with him,” Boston Police said.
Marriro was arrested Thursday and charged with assault and battery and attempted kidnapping.