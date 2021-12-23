BOSTON (CBS) — Even Santa couldn’t deliver a gift this big. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $400 million ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day drawing.
The cash option is estimated to be $292 million.
The Powerball prize hasn't been this high since early October, when a ticket worth nearly $700 million was sold in California.
Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $187 million.