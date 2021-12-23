FOXBORO (CBS) — While it looks like Damien Harris will be back in the New England backfield this weekend against the Buffalo Bill, the Patriots may be without the other half of their running back duo.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday, once again sidelined with an illness. At least Harris was on the practice field for the second straight day, after he missed last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury.

Harris was among the eight players listed as limited on Thursday’s practice/injury report:

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N’Keal Harry, Hip

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

Nowhere to be found on Thursday’s report was Matthew Slater, who was limited on Wednesday with an illness. Maybe that bodes well for Stevenson, if the two are dealing with the same illness.

Stevenson wasn’t the only Patriots player to sit out Thursday’s session. Nelson Agholor missed his second straight day as he deals with the concussion that he suffered against the Colts. Kendrick Bourne was also missing as he remains on the NFL’s COVID list.

If both Agholor and Bourne miss Sunday’s game, it will leave Mac Jones with Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski as his top two options at receiver. Practice squaders Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon could be in line for a promotion for Sunday’s AFC East clash.

As for the Bills, cornerback Cam Lewis (illness) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (personal) were both absent from Thursday’s practice after participating on Wednesday. Safety Micah Hyde (back) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) were both limited. Jones did not partake in Wednesday’s session.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (foot), defensive end Jerry Hughes (neck) and receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) were all listed as full participants on Thursday.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1pm, and after the game switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!