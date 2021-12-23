FOXBORO (CBS) — December 6th. Buffalo, NY. Patriots vs Bills. A game to remember for the win and a game to forget for the weather! After their last meeting earlier this month with 40 mph wind gusts and Mac Jones only able to throw the ball three times, this Sunday’s match up will be (slightly) better.
After a few rounds of rain and snow from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the 26th may hold on for a few extra hours of activity.
As Saturday’s system slides east, there will be some left over showers on Sunday morning. Drizzle and light rain may do enough to hold through tailgating but most should wrap up by kickoff (1 p.m.).
During the game, 20 mph gusts can’t be ruled out. This shouldn’t impact Mac’s throwing ability or any FGs but after last game, Bill Belichick may just keep it on the ground again!
Stay up to date with the WBZ Weather Team through the holiday stretch as we approach Week 16.