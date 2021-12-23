CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – More than 700,000 free at-home rapid COVID tests are now available for New Hampshire residents.
Gov. Chris Sununu said 180,000 new households will be able to order the tests as of Thursday. The last time the state offered free tests, they were quickly gone due to “overwhelming response.”
To order a test, click here or visit the New Hampshire COVID-19 page, and click “Free At Home Rapid Test.”
New Hampshire has been dealing with a surge in cases. Earlier this month, the state hit 10,000 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.