Patriots Injury Report: Stevenson, Agholor Miss Second Straight Day On ThursdayWhile it looks like Damien Harris will be back in the New England backfield this weekend against the Buffalo Bill, the Patriots may be without the other half of their running back duo.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 16CBSSports.com's Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. break down the Week 16 matchups and offer their best options for your fantasy team this week.

How A Former Patriots Player And Coach Helped Colts Block Jake Bailey's Punt In IndySomeone who did foresee the blocked punt was a coach who has a lot of experience playing for and working under Bill Belichick.

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won't Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter OlympicsCharlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league.

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From BruinsAnother member of the Bruins' infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade.