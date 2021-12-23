BOSTON (CBS) – The holiday travel rush is in full swing. The ticketing line at Logan International Airport snaked around Terminal A Thursday.

“Our flight is at 3 p.m. We came early because we thought there would be a lot of people,” said one traveler from Lawrence.

The Cleef family is headed for warmer weather.

“We’re planning to go to Florida, Disney,” said Jamian Cleef.

The 11-year-old has reason to be nervous traveling among the masses this holiday.

“Since I have asthma, I’m a little nervous if I get sick it’ll get a lot worse. I have my inhaler, but I’m just a little worried about that,” he told WBZ-TV.

Whether by air or by train, health experts warn that the Omicron variant is more contagious.

That wasn’t a concern for one Florida family who spent the week sledding in Vermont.

“I think we keep our distance as much as we can. If we get it, we get it,” said Feriz Shala.

His wife, Cynthia Shala, added, “honestly, I’m not afraid of any variant. It’s a completely normal pattern. In Florida, we saw it go up, it go down.”

One Wellesley College student flying home for the holiday opted for two masks.

“I got my booster, which makes me feel a lot safer too,” said Camilla Bianchi.

And while COVID-19 is a concern, many aren’t letting the risks outweigh their excitement.

“Very happy about it because we haven’t been able to go out for a while,” said Cleef.