Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety ProtocolThe Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols, with Enes Freedom entering protocol on Thursday.

Brad Knighton Returning To Revolution For 12th Season -- The Most In Club HistoryBrad Knighton isn't going anywhere. The goalkeeper and the Revolution have agreed to a one-year contract.

How The Patriots Can Clinch A Playoff Berth -- And The AFC East -- In Week 16The Patriots have a chance to clinch a playoff spot and the AFC East this weekend when they host the Buffalo Bills, but they'll need some help elsewhere.

Julian Edelman Tries To Figure Out Why Bill Belichick Apologized To The Media: 'I'm Not Saying He's Getting Soft!'

Returning To Celtics A 'Surreal' Moment For Joe JohnsonJoe Johnson returning to the Celtics is the feel-good story that Boston fans need at the moment.