BOSTON (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating Dole Fresh Vegetables and Fresh Express after both companies issued recalls for several types of bagged salad products due to possible Listeria contamination.

Listeria can cause serious illness and sometimes death in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Miscarriages and stillbirths are also a possible risk of Listeria infection in pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea and diarrhea.

Dole announced on Wednesday that all of their private label packaged salads that were processed as its North Carolina and Arizona production sites are recalled for this issue. Products made at those sites were sold in 21 states, including Massachusetts. The facilities are going to temporarily shut down for deep cleaning.

According to the CDC, there have been 16 illnesses associated with the recalled products across 13 states, including 12 hospitalizations and two deaths. The affected brands include Ahold, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, and Simply Nature.

The products that are being recalled have either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package, and their “Best if Used By” dates are between Nov. 30, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022. People who have these products are urged to throw them out right away.

The full list of Dole’s recalled products is available here.

On Tuesday, Fresh Express announced that it is recalling a long list of salad items sold in several states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, because they may be contaminated with Listeria. The recall was initiated by the detection of Listeria in a 9-ounce package of “Sweet Hearts” salad mix at an Illinois factory.

There have been 10 illnesses related to their products. All of the people have been hospitalized and there was one death, according to the CDC.

Salad products from that facility were also sent to stores in 19 different states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Recalled salad items have product codes Z324 through Z350 below the Use-By dates. Click here for a full list of recalled products.

Anyone who bought the recalled salad items should return them for a refund.