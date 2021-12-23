BOSTON (CBS) — From ice skating to an 80s-themed celebration to a seasonal exhibit at a local museum, there are lots of fun ways to celebrate the holidays.

It is all a part of our To Do List.

ALL ABOARD! TRAINS AT SCIENCE PARK

The “All Aboard Trains At Science Park” exhibit is running now through Jan. 17. The Museum of Science exhibit is meant for all ages, and for added fun, you’ll recognize some Boston landmarks throughout, like the Zakim Bridge and the Custom House.

https://www.mos.org/exhibits/trains-at-science-park

Where: Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston

When: Through January 17

Cost: Adults $29, Seniors (60+) $25, Children (3-11) $24, Children (under 3) Free

FENWAY RINK

This winter, the rink at 401 Park is hosting a variety of activities. These include Ice Flow yoga classes on Sundays, skating lessons with the Skating Club of Boston, broomball, and lots more.

The Fenway Ice Skating Rink is open daily and skate rentals are $6.

When: Monday-Friday, 3-9pm; Saturday 11am-10pm, and Sunday 11am-8pm

Where: 401 Park, Boston

Cost: Adults $10; College Students, seniors and kids (under 12) $6

’80s NEW YEARS EVE

This New Year’s Eve, Yellow Door Taqueria is holding an 80’s themed celebration.

Throw it back to the 80s at the restaurant’s two different Boston locations, where they’ll be serving popular snacks from the decade, like lunchables and pizza rolls.

https://www.yellowdoortaqueria.com/copy-of-nye-south-end

When: New Year’s Eve, 9pm-1am

Where: 345 Harrison, Boston and 2297 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

Cost: $20 (Must be 21+)