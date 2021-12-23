LYNN (CBS) – Bruce Maiben, the boyfriend of Sherell Pringle, is expected to face a judge in Lynn on Thursday. Five days after Pringle went missing, and two days after her body was found, the Woburn woman’s family and friends are still pleading for answers.
Maiben is not charged with Pringle’s death. He is facing charges of larceny, tampering with evidence, and obstruction in relation to Pringle’s death.
Pringle’s body was found Tuesday after she disappeared over the weekend.
Police said Pringle was supposed to be with Maiben Saturday night. When she didn’t come home, her teenage son reported her missing.
Relatives found Pringle’s body along Route 107 on Tuesday. It is still not clear how she died.
Pringle’s family and friends have gathered at the courthouse for Maiben’s arraignment, which will likely happen Thursday afternoon. They said they plan to continue coming to court until they know what really happened to her.
“I’m never going to miss a day in court. As long as you’ve got a day in court, I’m going to be there in support of the family,” one loved one said.