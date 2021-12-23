FOXBORO (CBS) — Brad Knighton isn’t going anywhere. The goalkeeper and the Revolution have agreed to a one-year contract, which means Knighton is returning for his 15th MLS campaign and his 12th in a New England uniform — the most in club history.
Knighton has amassed 81 regular season appearances with 78 starts and a 32-26-20 record over his career, with two additional postseason appearances. He’s made 52 of those appearances with New England, and is one of five Revolution players to start at least 50 league games in goal for the club. In addition, Knighton ranks second in club history in starts (13) and wins (6) in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
In 2021, he started six games for New England while Matt Turner was away with the US Men’s National Team. Knighton led the Revolution to five wins while in net, turning in three clean sheets with a 78.6 save percentage.
The 36-year-old is in rare company as one of only five players to spend at least 10 seasons in a Revolution uniform along with Diego Fagundez, Shalrie Joseph, Matt Reis, and Chris Tierney. In 2022, Andrew Farrell will join the group as the sixth player to spend 10 seasons in New England.