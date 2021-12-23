ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Three people were arrested after a drive-by shooting and car chase ended in a crash in Attleboro Wednesday night.
Police said at least two parked cars were shot on James Street at about 8:15 p.m. A witness told them someone was firing from a dark-colored SUV.
When police in an unmarked vehicle turned on emergency lights to make a stop, the suspect vehicle allegedly sped off through a red light and collided with another car in the County Square intersection.
Police said they found a gun in the suspect vehicle.
Investigators do not believe this was a random incident and say there is no danger to the public.