Brown Scores 34 Points, Celtics Beat Cavaliers 111-101Jaylen Brown scored 34 points and the Boston Celtics beat depleted Cleveland 111-101 on Wednesday night.

Matthew Judon, J.C. Jackson, Matthew Slater Earn Pro Bowl Selections For PatriotsThe Patriots will send three players to the 2022 Pro Bowl, with Matthew Judon, J.C. Jackson and Matthew Slater earning selections on Wednesday night.

Matthew Judon Receives 'Good Guy Media Award' For 2021 SeasonMatthew Judon has been a big hit in his first season with the Patriots, and that doesn't end on the football field.

Damien Harris, N'Keal Harry Limited At Wednesday's Practice; Stevenson Does Not Practice Due To IllnessThe Patriots got a few players back at practice on Wednesday, as the team gears up for an important matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Revolution Sign Defender Omar Gonzalez, A Three-Time MLS Cup ChampionGonzalez brings quite the resume to New England, and has plenty of experience playing under Bruce Arena.