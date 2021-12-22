BOSTON (CBS) — Two New England states have some of the worst roads in America, according to a new report.
ConsumerAffairs.com recently released a look at 2021 road conditions by state – and Massachusetts was No. 5 on the list of worst roads. Rhode Island did even worse, taking the top spot.READ MORE: Salem To Hold Special Meeting On Vaccine Requirement For Certain Businesses, Face Mask Mandate
“The worst roads score high on pavement roughness and low on resident rankings,” the report states. It also took into account how much states spend on maintenance and highway safety.
Massachusetts residents surveyed complained about the high number of potholes as a result of harsh winters. Boston, Worcester, Lowell, Norwood and Walpole were identified has having the worst pothole conditions.
READ MORE: School Closings And Delays For December 22
The report also stated that, according to the federal government, the state has 472 bridges and nearly 1,200 miles of highway that are in “poor condition.”
As far as Rhode Island goes, residents there reported roads that were “not smooth” and “just simply crumbling.” The average driver has to pay $845 annually in costs associated from driving on bad roads in the state, according to the report.
Further north, the report found that New Hampshire and Vermont have some of the best roads in the country.MORE NEWS: Wednesday's Child: 12-Year-Old Shyanne
Click here to see the full list.