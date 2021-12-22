WORCESTER (CBS) — A dive team is searching the water at Regatta Point Park in Worcester for a missing man who was last seen walking towards Lake Quinsigamond.
Police were called about his disappearance just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Worcester Police released a photo of the man, and they say he is believed to be a 68-year-old man with dementia.
He is about 5’7″ and 165 pounds.
The Worcester Fire Department says the weather is making the search harder.
“Obviously, the water is colder for divers. So, it’s not ideal situation to search him, but our divers our professionals. They’re doing the best they can to search the area they suspect he may be in,” said Worcester Fire Department Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche.
Firefighters have not released the man’s name, but say they are working with his family on the search.